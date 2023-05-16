Calling all Golfers

P

P3OPL3SH3RO

n00b
Joined
Jul 8, 2014
Messages
6
Bushnell Pro Launch Monitor $2999 + 20% OFF $2459
For those building out or looking to upgrade their setup, Bushnell recently lowered the price of the Launch Pro monitor to $2,999.99. If you are a subscriber to the Golfer's Journal, you can get an additional 20% off. This even applies to the refurbished units they sell.

The cheapest subscription level (digital-only) is only $60/year, so that's basically $540 off the launch monitor.

https://www.golfersjournal.com/referral/c2227219638

After subscribing to the magazine go to your members locker for your 20% off code.


https://www.bushnellgolf.com/prod...aunch-pro/
 
