I picked this + Blood Dragon up for 8.49 during the sale... have heard great things about it, but haven't installed it yet. I decided to pick it up after seeing how amazing it looked with custom resolutions set up to produce super sampling... this was posted on redditt a few weeks ago: http://imgur.com/a/YbeDd I'm not sure if this is the same thing as SSAA, but it looks amazing in any case. I'm not sure if my GTX 670 can handle that, but I figure it's worth fiddling around with and seeing what I get. Here is a follow up comment from the user explaining how they achieved the results: http://www.reddit.com/r/gaming/comm...15_megapixel_call_of_juarezgunslinger/ce1jv8m