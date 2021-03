Call of Duty: WWII: 2



I'm not seeing them reach parity with Modern Warfare 2019. Black Ops Cold War was like stepping back in time 5-6 years when it came to shooting, moving, sounds, animations, and other things. And then just a lot of sheer laziness, like 20 round magazines holding 30 round magazines when Google images exists. Or the non-3D weapon customization screen.



I'm not a huge fan of WWII shooters unless they're on the realistic side either. CoD WWII had an okay campaign though, so maybe this will be decent for the SP.