Call of Duty streamer accidentally reveals he's cheating, loses his Twitch channel

"Despite his protests of innocence, Twitch appears to see the matter differently, as his channel is now gone. Twitch's community guidelines clearly and specifically forbids cheating in online games: "Any activity, such as cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game, is prohibited. This also includes exploiting another broadcaster's live broadcast in order to harass them in-game, such as stream sniping."
It's not known whether this is a permanent ban or just a temporary suspension, but it's an amusing bit of comeuppance either way. Unfortunately, it also highlights Warzone's ongoing problems with cheaters, which have persisted even after Infinity Ward asked everyone to please stop cheating."
https://www.pcgamer.com/call-of-dut...eveals-hes-cheating-loses-his-twitch-channel/
