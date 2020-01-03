Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Teases New "Frankenstein" Feature

Any Call of Duty fans out there? Could be a pretty cool new feature! "Of course, this isn't a game-changing feature, but it's something many players have requested. And, at this point, I'm not sure how many more game-changing features the game is going to get. After all, in just a few months, all eyes and hype will turn the next Call of Duty, which is reportedly a new Black Ops. And then later this year when said Call of Duty game releases, the cycle will begin all over again." https://comicbook.com/gaming/2020/01/03/ps5-playstation-xbox-series-x-sales-2020/