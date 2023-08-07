Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

Geforcepat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2012
Messages
1,104
" Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, and we got the briefest of teases in a new trailer today. Activision confirmed today’s reveal last week after the game leaked online.
The teaser doesn’t provide much to go on except the release date; platforms are unannounced, but we imagine it'll be on the usual suspects. Sledgehammer Games is taking the reins, making it the first Modern Warfare title not made by Infinity Ward (but it's still assisting, as all Call of Duty studios tend to). Sledgehammer's last entry was 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it also developed WWII and Advanced Warfare."
https://www.gameinformer.com/2023/08/07/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-iii-arrives-november-10
https://twitter.com/i/status/1688582925992808449
 
Meh, they only just started getting MW2 fixed. And most of the new weapons they're adding each season were in MW19. This season one of the "new" weapons is the FAMAS, which was in MW19 day 1. It would be one thing if the game was essentially the same with new maps/guns, but this is like paying for them to remove content and then re-add it right before releasing yet another new game that also removes content that was just added.

They should've done the 3 year cycle again and did the WWII/whatever themed games instead.
 
I’ll be buying it day 1 for sure ( like I have for ages ) but didn’t these sons of bitches say that MW was gonna have a 2 year+ life without any other COD’s releasing ?
 
