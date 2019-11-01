Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Code, Vanatoo T0 Speakers, Sound BlasterX Katana

MajorMullet
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2004
- Messages
- 761
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Code - $50
Unused digital code from new PS5 slim bundle
---
Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $300 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
---
Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $130 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
