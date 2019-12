Well, it's official. Microtransactions.And they're handling cross play the same way Fortnite does. Basically, only people who use keyboard and mouse will play together, and gamepad users will play together. In other words, this whole cross play is just lip service, and does absolutely nothing to help the PC community.There's a chance that gamepad users on the PC will have a bigger community now, but I don't use gamepads. And this also does nothing to inhibit cheaters. Aimbots will be limited to the speed of a controller on max speed, but they'll still be significantly faster head shotting opponents. So, the PC community at best will have far fewer players than before, and console users will finally be able to experience cheating. Well done Activision!And the whole Keyboard Mouse vs gamepad ordeal is significantly overrated. I'm sorry, but aim assist has come a long ways. And please don't go back to that Microsoft tried it, and pro gaming console users were getting dominated story. That's been proven to be fake news. You want actual pro gamepad vs actual pro keyboard mouse competition?Most people, and this includes both gamepad users as well as keyboard and mouse users, are still living in the 1990s when they think how the times are. I'm sorry, you're living in the past, and you're wrong. I use a XIM on the console. I've played the past several Call of Duties on both the PC and console. And in every situation, my kdr is higher on the PC, sometimes much higher. And that's against competition that uses keyboard and mouses, as well as a system where there are cheaters.Now, I'm not saying some people can't do better than me with a XIM. Of course they can. But the vast majority of people talking about this have never actually tried, and thus just blindly repeating what they've been told, than actually seeing if what they've been told is actually true. Besides, the population on the console is often 10x higher than that of the PC. Even if they did true cross platform, I guarantee you 99.9% of the users wouldn't be able to identify a keyboard and mouse user vs a gamepad user if their life depended on it.