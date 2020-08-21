Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,986
"It remains to be seen what - if any - changes to the Call of Duty formula this title will bring. It's being developed by Treyarch, one of Activision's three development studios tasked with bringing the Call of Duty franchise to market yearly, with a three-year development cycle. Raven Software is collaborating with the studio, and we know the title will see integration with Call of Duty Warzone: it's likely Warzone will become a Battle Royale companion to all future Call of Duty titles, added to and updated with the latest installments. Watch the announcement video after the break."

 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,427
Forget the game. That defector was a real man. This crap is happening in our society every day.
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,270
Cool stories, great SP campaigns.......I wont get either of these :( What I'll get is the same tiny DM maps that are basically all laser-tag arenas at this point, like every map is an esports match, and cold war era guns in Warzone. Can I at least hope for some kind of PVE mode in Warzone? Like Warzone COD Zombies or something.......probably not.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top