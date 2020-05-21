Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Announced as the 2020 Dose of CoD

So its a reboot of Black Ops 1 which is set in the same timeframe, hopefully with an equally lengthy SP campaign. Not much of a stretch in reboot-land, should look good however, replaying Black Ops 1 today is looking and feeling decidedly last-gen due to its lighting engine and textures.Not sure where you can go with "supporting the current game", unless you mean being asked to buy the 39th version of Nuketown with your season pass refresh and pretending to be excited about it? The free MP maps they let users try out in Warzone from time to time are ridiculous.....seriously their map pack should just have two spawn points 10 feet apart where each team just spawns in and whoever has the highest DPS wins the spawn, like playing WAR with playing cards. Naturally the highest DPS weapons will be locked behind a paywall so.....