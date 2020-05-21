erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,113
Any big COD of players on here?
"The end cannot be nigh as long as Activision is able to put out a Call of Duty title for the year, come war, famine, pestilence, or death. The 2020 release of CoD will be reportedly titled "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," signaling a game set in the era of the original Black Ops. The name first appeared on Tuesday when a an anonymous tipster tweeted it, and Eurogamer later corroborated it. If 2019's Modern Warfare is any indication, Black Ops Cold War could be a retelling of the original Black Ops storyline, away from the future-warfare theme picked up by the two most recent Black Ops titles. Activision has reportedly dropped many hints of the Cold War setting in recent content additions to Warzone."
https://www.techpowerup.com/267462/call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-announced-as-the-2020-dose-of-cod
