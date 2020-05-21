Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Announced as the 2020 Dose of CoD

Any big COD of players on here?

"The end cannot be nigh as long as Activision is able to put out a Call of Duty title for the year, come war, famine, pestilence, or death. The 2020 release of CoD will be reportedly titled "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," signaling a game set in the era of the original Black Ops. The name first appeared on Tuesday when a an anonymous tipster tweeted it, and Eurogamer later corroborated it. If 2019's Modern Warfare is any indication, Black Ops Cold War could be a retelling of the original Black Ops storyline, away from the future-warfare theme picked up by the two most recent Black Ops titles. Activision has reportedly dropped many hints of the Cold War setting in recent content additions to Warzone."

https://www.techpowerup.com/267462/call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-announced-as-the-2020-dose-of-cod
 
Mchart

Wish they’d focus on the current game and at least update it for another year. Tired of these yearly releases.
 
HeadRusch

So its a reboot of Black Ops 1 which is set in the same timeframe, hopefully with an equally lengthy SP campaign. Not much of a stretch in reboot-land, should look good however, replaying Black Ops 1 today is looking and feeling decidedly last-gen due to its lighting engine and textures.

Not sure where you can go with "supporting the current game", unless you mean being asked to buy the 39th version of Nuketown with your season pass refresh and pretending to be excited about it? The free MP maps they let users try out in Warzone from time to time are ridiculous.....seriously their map pack should just have two spawn points 10 feet apart where each team just spawns in and whoever has the highest DPS wins the spawn, like playing WAR with playing cards. Naturally the highest DPS weapons will be locked behind a paywall so..... :)
 
Flogger23m

Mchart said:
Wish they’d focus on the current game and at least update it for another year. Tired of these yearly releases.
A map filter would be great. They added a nice map right before a big update, a desert map from MW2 apparently, then it disappeared since. We got some new maps with the update and a few more recently but this one map I liked and only played a few times hasn't returned yet. Performance has gotten steadily worse over time, so there is still some quality of life things to do.

I prefer the modern setting as we can use all the cold war era guns like AKs and they'd fit in perfectly. So I'd rather just have them add in map filters, new guns and the like for MP and make the campaign/co-op/whatever the paid part. Could work out well depending on implementation.
 
