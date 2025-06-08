  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Interesting as the last Black Ops was just last year and also a Treyarch game. Odd to see two games by them back to back. Black Ops 6 was one of the better CoD campaigns as some of the missions were semi open rather than extremely linear. If they can build upon that and what Infinite Warfare achieved they may have a decent campaign. Zero interest in the future setting for multiplayer though.
 
A massive Black Ops 7 leak made headlines today.
Instead of sending out internal details just to playtesters, a multiplayer Message of the Day was accidentally pushed live to the Call of Duty app. The message revealed two previously unannounced multiplayer modes:

  • Overload – A 6v6 mode where teams fight over control of a neutral EMP device, which must then be delivered to the enemy headquarters to score. Think fast-paced objective play with high-stakes delivery.
  • Skirmish – A 20v20 large-scale mode that appears to introduce bigger battlefields to the Black Ops experience. Most notably, the mode’s description confirms the presence of wingsuits.

1751028961461.png
 
CAD4466HK said:
View attachment 738382
I'm sure it was totally by accident lol. The 20 vs 20 mode could be interesting.
 
Armenius said:
It's just Ground War with 4 more players per team. I'd rather they brought back War mode in some form.
I want a completely revamped COD4 launch.

I still like the idea of adding a few more players to the matches for the next COD though.
 
I have been playing COD MP as long as I can remember. I have also come across cheaters but generally they are a very rare occurrence (like once in 2-3 months).

Having said that I quite enjoy the games and definitely get my money’s worth. Too bad last 2 games have been on game pass so I will need to get them on either Steam or Blizzard at some point to keep my collection.
 
