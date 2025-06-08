Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

CAD4466HK
I'm sure it was totally by accident lol. The 20 vs 20 mode could be interesting.A massive Black Ops 7 leak made headlines today.
Instead of sending out internal details just to playtesters, a multiplayer Message of the Day was accidentally pushed live to the Call of Duty app. The message revealed two previously unannounced multiplayer modes:
- Overload – A 6v6 mode where teams fight over control of a neutral EMP device, which must then be delivered to the enemy headquarters to score. Think fast-paced objective play with high-stakes delivery.
- Skirmish – A 20v20 large-scale mode that appears to introduce bigger battlefields to the Black Ops experience. Most notably, the mode’s description confirms the presence of wingsuits.
It's just Ground War with 4 more players per team. I'd rather they brought back War mode in some form.I'm sure it was totally by accident lol. The 20 vs 20 mode could be interesting.
I want a completely revamped COD4 launch.It's just Ground War with 4 more players per team. I'd rather they brought back War mode in some form.