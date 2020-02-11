erek
[H]ardness Supreme
Any CoD fanatics on here? Ready to ball?
"So that’s one mystery solved. But what about this new, locked off game mode, simply called “Classified”? Did this season 2 update inadvertently reveal that CoD: MW is about to get its own Battle Royale mode? It would make sense, businesswise: Battle Royales are all the rage in the FPS scene, from Fortnite to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. These types of games differ from your average FPS in their sheer number of players per round, the hugeness of the maps, and the atypical focus on resource scavenging and crafting. But CoD‘s fanbase might not be into this trendy mode of multiplayer FPS. And gamers in general are pushing back against the subgenre’s tendencies to reward those who pay microtransactions for game-winning goods, and crush those who don’t with paralyzing grinding. If this is indeed the move Activision wishes to make, they better tread carefully and make the best damn Battle Royale anyone has ever made… and it better be a reasonable file size. "
Wait, What the Heck Is This ‘Call of Duty’ 68 GB Update?
The latest entry in Activision's long-running FPS franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, has a bonkers big update coming. Let's investigate.
