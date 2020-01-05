Call of Duty 2020 Won’t Have Jetpacks

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM.

  1. Jan 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,021
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Does Call of Duty already have Drone Strikes though? Just curious

    "This information also aligns with rumors of Black Ops 5 featuring a Cold War setting. It appears as though Treyarch will be leaving behind futuristic mechanics in this year’s Call of Duty to embolden the realistic theme.

    It’s likely Treyarch will share more information on what’s around the corner as we head even deeper into the new year. Last year, it was around February where we heard significant information on the upcoming Call of Duty. Perhaps Activision will follow suit this year, revealing new details within their conference calls."

    https://gamingintel.com/call-of-duty-2020-wont-have-jetpacks-treyarch-confirms/
     
    erek, Jan 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM
    erek, Jan 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 5, 2020 at 1:35 PM #2
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,370
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2005
    How do people not get tired of the same game being rehashed year after year?
     
    5150Joker, Jan 5, 2020 at 1:35 PM
    5150Joker, Jan 5, 2020 at 1:35 PM
    #2
    erek likes this.
  3. Jan 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM #3
    Flogger23m

    Flogger23m [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,242
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2009
    "Realistic theme". So they mean pink camo rocket launchers like in the current MW then? I know people will only say its cosmetics, but it matters. And it also proves that many of the big studios will not keep their word for more than 3-4 weeks post launch. Also shouldn't this be a Sledgehammer game? They just did a Black Ops by Treyarch.
     
    Flogger23m, Jan 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM
    Flogger23m, Jan 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM
    #3
    erek likes this.
  4. Jan 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM #4
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,495
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Team Fortress Grappling Hook - on the way!
     
    Mega6, Jan 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM
    Mega6, Jan 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM
    #4