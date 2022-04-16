Call of Cthulhu: first person Lovecraft horror





A quick PSA for anyone who likes eldritch horror. This game is well worth playing. I'm about halfway through and really enjoying it. I especially like the quality of the writing, the voice acting, the detective gameplay, and the overall mood. And the fact that it's first person. It got mixed reviews but I wouldn't let that deter you when. It's on sale next. Ther3 aren't many games like it AFAIK.



If you enjoyed SOMA, RE7, Amnesia, and the like, then it's a no brainer to get this.