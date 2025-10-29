CachyOS / Arch (likely other Arch based distros) Announcement: Migrating away from steam-native-runtime

For anyone on Cachy. (or Arch or Arch based distros using Native) If you haven't noticed it elsewhere.
Seems Arch has decided to simply things a little and kill off the steam native package. I assume this will effect other arch based distros. Makes sense to me really. Not sure the minor gains from the local packages on distros like Cachy were worth the odd headache. Really once Valve moved to Arch having the native packages was making less and less sense anyway. At this point Valve has been driving the development of most associated libraries anyway. The minor gains from running native arch packages has been waning more each month as the libs steam has been targeting has gotten closer and closer to cutting edge anyway.
https://www.reddit.com/r/cachyos/comments/1oj3i4j/announcement_migrating_away_from/
