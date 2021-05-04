Cables for Aruba Switch, Intel & Mellanox 10G Cards

legcramp
I am trying to setup a few computers on the following devices and networking cables/parts are still a mystery to me:
Pretty much the computers/switches will be 10feet or less from each other, I am just trying to send files between each of them. I am not sure what cables/transceivers is required for this use-case and I am looking for the most cost effective solution.
Would something like this for $20 work?
https://www.amazon.com/XDACBL3M-10GBASE-CU-Direct-Passive-3-Meter/dp/B06XKGF4R7/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&keywords=sfp++cable+intel&qid=1620168565&sr=8-5
- Aruba Networks S2500-48P-4x10G PoE switch
- Mellanox MCX311A-XCAT CX311A ConnectX-3 EN 10Gbe NIC
- Intel X520-DA2 10Gbe NIC
