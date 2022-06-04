Cable WAN - can see all local node client IP's? Is direct connection possible?

If I place ISP (cable) gateway in bridged mode and use my personal router to run TCPDump on WAN port, then I can see 100's of "WHO IS" requests and replies for 100's of public IP's, all of which use my ISP's public IP range. Am I basically seeing all the replies/requests for local cable node? Is that node itself a bridged network???



If I have a friend who lives across the street and basically mirrors/copies my network (same ISP, same router model, same ISP gateway in bridged mode, connected to the same ISP cable node), then how can we establish a direct connection for file sharing and/or streaming sharing?



Note: ISP may be using CGNAT when ISP gateway is in router mode. When ISP gateway is in bridged mode, TraceRT does not show any hops within private IP range, but when ISP gateway is in router mode, TraceRT shows that first 3 hops are in private IP ranges.