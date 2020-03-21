Cable Sleeving with PET and shrink tube.

DWD1961

Nov 30, 2019
I have some single wire applications, such as RGB wire coming out of my block, front panel header wires (which I want to sleeve individfually), and some 4 pin case fan wires.

I guess my question is what size do I need for small wires, such as single wire (positive.neg) applications, such as a fan,RGB wire, etc., do I need. I'll need to get the shrink and tubing over the 4 pin connector.

I'd also like to have either USB 3 internal front panel cable braided wire extensions or a way to also PET those. I can;t seem to find those USB braided extensions on Amazon. The ones that came with my case are flat wires.

I also can only find one questionable 90 degree USB internal adapter on Amazon. If I could get that 90 degrees, the USB cables going to teh front panel would hardly be noticible (Go right back into the cable area).

I just don't know what size to get. any suggestions, alternatives, etc., are appreciated.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
werent we already talking about this in one of your other threads? we could have continued there...
for small wires like fan/pump wires a 1/8" would be best. the 1/4" i got is loose on a fat usb-c cable. and you'll probably need to pop the connectors off. not sure about the 90* thing.
 
