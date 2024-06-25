erek
"This partnership marks a significant development in U.S.-China tech relations, as no public announcements of such collaborations on advanced chips have been made since Washington implemented stricter export controls in 2022. For ByteDance, this move could reduce procurement costs and ensure a steady chip supply, crucial for powering its array of popular apps, including TikTok and the ChatGPT-like AI chatbot "Doubao." The company has already invested heavily in AI chips, reportedly spending $2 billion on NVIDIA processors in 2023."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323891/bytedance-and-broadcom-to-collaborate-on-advanced-ai-chip
