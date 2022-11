Mr. Bluntman said: Who even uses an 80486 anymore?! Besides maybe old industrial PCs still in service/rad hardened chips for space? Click to expand...

Radiation hardened stuff is mostly PowerPC. Russia launched their own x86 “hardened” chips a while back and they lasted a week or 2 into a 6 year mission before they failed. But the RAD750 and RAD550 are the industry standard since 2001 and they are PowerPC.