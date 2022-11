I mean, the 286 lived on well into the 2000's as an embedded chip, if I am not mistaken.You can find them in cars and all sorts of places. Not sure if the 486 is still being made, but it is probable.Not for retail/consumer applications - of course - but for die shrunk embedded applications.Those embedded applications probably don't need mainstream OS support through, so I fail to see where dropping the 486 from the Linux kernel would be a problem.This reminds me of the first time I tried Linux. It was some early distribution from the early 90's that came free attached to the cover of some PC magazine. I want to say it was SUSE, but I can't remember.I tested it on my 486 sx25 back in the early 90's, and decided I didn't like it and switched back to DOSWhich is kind of amusing, considering I use Linux for almost everything these days.