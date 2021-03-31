Buying Monitor for Readings Text

N

Nasser

n00b
Joined
Mar 31, 2021
Messages
1
Dears,

I'm looking to buy a 24 inches monitor, I want to use it for office work mostly reading mail texts and sometimes watching graphs

I find two monitor models:

One has 4K resolution with 1:000 contrast ratio.

Another one has only full HD resolution but with higher contrast ratio of 1:3000.

Which monitor I will feel more comfortable, more clear and better view experience for reading text, the one that has higher resolution or that has higher contrast ratio.

Regards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top