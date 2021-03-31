Buying Monitor for Readings Text

Dears,



I'm looking to buy a 24 inches monitor, I want to use it for office work mostly reading mail texts and sometimes watching graphs



I find two monitor models:



One has 4K resolution with 1:000 contrast ratio.



Another one has only full HD resolution but with higher contrast ratio of 1:3000.



Which monitor I will feel more comfortable, more clear and better view experience for reading text, the one that has higher resolution or that has higher contrast ratio.



Regards