Buying games addiction FOMO overdrive

I think I have more of a fear of missing out buying games addiction problem. I'll buy a game in say 2015 and never get around to sinkkng any time into the thing.
Always thinking this next game I purchase will fill that Void 5 times out of 10 it never does. Recently with so few games coming out that are good. Alit of games are early access so that is a problem which shelves the game for months.
