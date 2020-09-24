Buying an iphone on release vs buying one around black friday?

Normally I buy Pixels but Google has a meh pixel this year, and my pixel 3's battery isn't great. With the pixel, you never buy launch because a month later google drops the price a ton (like $100) for black Friday.
I don't buy iphones normally so I don't know if this same thing holds out. I'm planning on picking up an iphone 12 this year to see if I like it. I can wait if its going to have a better deal around christmas time but my general idea of apple products is that they don't really have huge discounts. I'd be buying it unlocked full price so no carrier deals either. Is it worth waiting for the holiday specials or should I just get one at launch?
