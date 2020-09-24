Buying an iphone on release vs buying one around black friday?

M

munkle

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 16, 2005
Messages
11,513
Normally I buy Pixels but Google has a meh pixel this year, and my pixel 3's battery isn't great. With the pixel, you never buy launch because a month later google drops the price a ton (like $100) for black Friday.

I don't buy iphones normally so I don't know if this same thing holds out. I'm planning on picking up an iphone 12 this year to see if I like it. I can wait if its going to have a better deal around christmas time but my general idea of apple products is that they don't really have huge discounts. I'd be buying it unlocked full price so no carrier deals either. Is it worth waiting for the holiday specials or should I just get one at launch?
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2014
Messages
1,765
Carriers are generally the only ones trying to sweeten the pot when it comes to the holidays - and even then they're competing with themselves over launch hype. Since you said you're going unlocked, there's nothing to really offer.

I'd say go with availability - if you can snag one during launch, sure. If not, wait for the (inevitable) resupply. Given the quantity these devices are manufactured, the post-launch runs generally fix any early (rushed) production issues that crop up, so that's something to think about too.

I'm in a similar situation - I'm still rocking a 7, but I'm unsure if I have a need for a fully unlocked device, given I'm on a grandfathered VZW unlimited plan (the one before they went stupid with the different "flavors" of "unlimited").
 
