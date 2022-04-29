Buying a 4k monitor for kids gaming and everything else that a casual home user does with his pc.

S

sram

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 30, 2007
Messages
1,423
I previously discussed this setup before here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/just-...-give-me-comments-it-is-for-a-friend.2014360/

What monitor would you recommend for him? He said he is willing to spend up to 1000 USD on the monitor, and then decide on the video card as it is the only internal component that he didn't buy. I saw this Gigabyte M32U in rtings.com and I think it looks good.

https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/gigabyte/m32u

But I feel that he can get by a lower priced one. No need to go overkill with the monitor. I haven't used/owned a 4k monitor before so I don't know. What do you think?
 
