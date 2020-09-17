**buyers only** Were you able to secure a 3080?

Were you able to lock down a 3080?!

Dan

if you had your money in hand ready to buy, please vote.
I had all the sites up and couldn't get any.
 
Creepin_D

F5ing NV site 1 minute before release and up to 2 min after. Went from "auto notify" to "OOS"

Didn't even get a chance to add it to cart.
 
GoldenTiger

Had c4c on nvidia and best buy for founders cards and others for evga XC3, nothing ever showed at all. 5s refresh timer...
 
Lord_Exodia

Paper Launch? Been refreshing on Amazon since 6am pst (9am Eastern/My time) Nothing still says Not avaialble... But Amazon sucks at getting stuff online on time.
 
KickAssCop

Nope tried everything. Even the Newegg phantom MSI Ventus 10 times in cart but couldn’t check out.
 
Dan

bestbuy seems to come and go with the MSI card. IDK if you can actually grab it though.
 
Nebell

I believe so.
When I was about to order my 3080 it said "5 in stock". After my order it said "4 in stock".
But I had to pay €100 more than the other out of stock sites. If it goes through, I'm expecting it to arrive next week.
If I change my mind I have 30 days to send it back.
 
Dan

Nebell said:
I believe so.
When I was about to order my 3080 it said "5 in stock". After my order it said "4 in stock".
But I had to pay €100 more than the other out of stock sites. If it goes through, I'm expecting it to arrive next week.
If I change my mind I have 30 days to send it back.
from where? *applauses the only BAMF to get a 3080 in the world**
 
Nebell

Dan said:
from where? *applauses the only BAMF to get a 3080 in the world**
Proshop, a swedish site. A bit "b", but based in Denmark and an official partner of Nvidia. So I expect to have it in my hands next week.
 
CoreStoffer

I might have gotten a MSI 3080 Ventus here in Denmark. The order is acknowledged but the site crashed so many times that the card was probably sold out when I could finally pay. We shall see.

I wanted a FE but that was a scam so I tried with the Ventus for the same price.
 
Laffles

Nebell said:
I believe so.
When I was about to order my 3080 it said "5 in stock". After my order it said "4 in stock".
But I had to pay €100 more than the other out of stock sites. If it goes through, I'm expecting it to arrive next week.
If I change my mind I have 30 days to send it back.
sell it for 3k and buy a 20gb one in a couple of months
 
Dinorep

Was F5ing about 5 different retailer sites. I never saw one in stock. BB went straight from coming soon to sold out. Newegg and BHphoto crashed. Amazon never listed theirs. I'm super frustrated. I need an hdmi 2.1 card to unlock the full potential of my LG CX.
 
Junkboy

Got order through on newegg when it finally loaded the checkout page at a blazing 9:03 and just received the email it was cancelled by Newegg for "Out Of Stock Order Voided". Even while Newegg was pending I was still F5ing Amazon/BB/NV/B&H/EVGA since I wanted to be sure in case they cancelled and got to checkout pages on both evga and bb and both eventually craped out and oos. No card for me at launch.
 
Lord_Exodia

Junkboy said:
Got order through on newegg when it finally loaded the checkout page at a blazing 9:03 and just received the email it was cancelled by Newegg for "Out Of Stock Order Voided". Even while Newegg was pending I was still F5ing Amazon/BB/NV/B&H/EVGA since I wanted to be sure in case they cancelled and got to checkout pages on both evga and bb and both eventually craped out and oos. No card for me at launch.
Noticed you're trying to buy the EVGA but I got a bad taste in my mouth after noticing everyone is offering a 3 year warranty, but EVGA seems to be price gouging for a backplate. They want an extra $50 or $60 just for that.. pffft

No thanks EVGA /endrant
 
