buyers only** Were you able to secure a 3080?

if you had your money in hand ready to buy, please vote.
I had all the sites up and couldn't get any.
from where? *applauses the only BAMF to get a 3080 in the world**I believe so.
When I was about to order my 3080 it said "5 in stock". After my order it said "4 in stock".
But I had to pay €100 more than the other out of stock sites. If it goes through, I'm expecting it to arrive next week.
If I change my mind I have 30 days to send it back.
Proshop, a swedish site. A bit "b", but based in Denmark and an official partner of Nvidia. So I expect to have it in my hands next week.
sell it for 3k and buy a 20gb one in a couple of months
Noticed you're trying to buy the EVGA but I got a bad taste in my mouth after noticing everyone is offering a 3 year warranty, but EVGA seems to be price gouging for a backplate. They want an extra $50 or $60 just for that.. pffftGot order through on newegg when it finally loaded the checkout page at a blazing 9:03 and just received the email it was cancelled by Newegg for "Out Of Stock Order Voided". Even while Newegg was pending I was still F5ing Amazon/BB/NV/B&H/EVGA since I wanted to be sure in case they cancelled and got to checkout pages on both evga and bb and both eventually craped out and oos. No card for me at launch.