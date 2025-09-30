Buyers of Radio Shack, Pier 1 Imports and other brands accused of running $112 million Ponzi scheme

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,561
"Additionally, the federal regulatory agency claims that Mehr and Lopez allocated $16 million worth of investments for their own use, according to the filing.
REV Chief Operating Officer Maya Burkenroad is also accused of aiding Lopez and Mehr's alleged crimes. On REV's website, Burkenroad, who is Lopez's cousin, was described as having "over 10 years of experience managing multi-million-dollar companies," according to the complaint.
But the SEC claims Lopez and Mehr misrepresented her experience. Before joining REV, she had worked as a substitute preschool teacher, a promoter at a radio station, and as an assistant to Lopez at a prior endeavor, the complaint alleges.
Burkenroad didn't immediately respond to a request for comment."
Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sec-rev-ponzi-scheme-tai-lopez-alex-mehr/
REV Chief Operating Officer Maya Burkenroad is also accused of aiding Lopez and Mehr's alleged crimes. On REV's website, Burkenroad, who is Lopez's cousin, was described as having "over 10 years of experience managing multi-million-dollar companies," according to the complaint.
But the SEC claims Lopez and Mehr misrepresented her experience. Before joining REV, she had worked as a substitute preschool teacher, a promoter at a radio station, and as an assistant to Lopez at a prior endeavor, the complaint alleges.
Burkenroad didn't immediately respond to a request for comment."
Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sec-rev-ponzi-scheme-tai-lopez-alex-mehr/