Buyer Beware: Newegg Shipping EVGA RTX 3080s Without Boxes

WTH?...unless it's marked as OEM they should come in the original box/packaging with all the accessories
 
Thats odd. Bots buy up all the boxes? Newegg employees selling boxes for 2k on ebay?

Either way I shiped out a bunch of gpus in bulk packaging and never had a issue with damage (the trick is to not use a massively oversized box)
 
Seems shady..

There's a chance Newegg is doing this to keep RTX 3080s in stock by any means necessary, even if it means grabbing bulk items that were probably meant for pre-built machines.
Than they should be selling these as open box or OEM and at a lower price....seems like NewEgg trying to pull a quick one....
