Buyer asked for PayPal invoices, should I be worried?

I'm probably being paranoid here, but I'd like opinions on something. I've got a buyer here at the forums that insists on me sending invoices via PayPal which is kind of weird, and also is repeatedly sending PM replies asking me to use bubble wrap in packing his items. I'm trying to get a feel on whether this person is just being really careful or if they are trying to set the stage for claiming shipping damage and requesting a refund and potentially getting the items for free. An I being paranoid?