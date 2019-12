If you will generally play newer API games as in DX 12 and particularly Vulkan games than the Vega 64.While only one game here, Nvidia Turing cards are doing very good so this game is showing more of hardware limitations of using Vulkan and DX 12 API'sNow if you play older games, the ones that are on sale and even many modern released games then either one is fine and pick your preference. Both support FreeSync monitors and if one can get a Gsync monitor then only the 1080 will at this time. Newer Gsync monitors coming should allow AMD cards to also support them but have not seen any yet.Now there are other considerations as well, if you do compute stuff depending upon application it could be the 1080 due to Cuda support or the Vega 64 which in general has superior compute performance but may not be as well supported on the software being used. You have to do your own research on that.Best answer is for you to look at the most recent reviews possible, the games you want to play, if this is going to be a gaming card and then decide.