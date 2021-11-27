Buy SN850 64.99 USD or WD SN550 42.99 USD or SK hynix Gold P31 55.99 500GB for Laptop Use or pay 83 for SN550 1TB

Hi my laptop is limited on space with a 128GB that I've been managing for years now. I see some nice deals but can't decide on which. The laptop is a THinkpad Yoga 370 which runs well for my needs and of course doesn't use Gen 4 PCI-E as its 7th gen on an i5-7200U. I use my laptop for coding, browing. Nothing gaming related



I might upgrade laptop in a couple of years not sure. I typically tend to buy my laptops from ebay used. Always Thinkpads since they are durable and usually cheap at a deal after a couple of years. Anyways wanted to get opinion.



If I do upgrade to a different laptop in a couple of years if it has a smaller capacity, I'll prbly just transfer the M2 or move it to my 10th Gen 10850K main rig as a gaming storage if the "new laptop's" storage is bigger