Buy SN850 64.99 USD or WD SN550 42.99 USD or SK hynix Gold P31 55.99 500GB for Laptop Use or pay 83 for SN550 1TB

Hi my laptop is limited on space with a 128GB that I've been managing for years now. I see some nice deals but can't decide on which. The laptop is a THinkpad Yoga 370 which runs well for my needs and of course doesn't use Gen 4 PCI-E as its 7th gen on an i5-7200U. I use my laptop for coding, browing. Nothing gaming related

I might upgrade laptop in a couple of years not sure. I typically tend to buy my laptops from ebay used. Always Thinkpads since they are durable and usually cheap at a deal after a couple of years. Anyways wanted to get opinion.

If I do upgrade to a different laptop in a couple of years if it has a smaller capacity, I'll prbly just transfer the M2 or move it to my 10th Gen 10850K main rig as a gaming storage if the "new laptop's" storage is bigger
 
Buy an external. Back up your system (image for free) and move not often used files to the back-up drive.
I rarely understand most users going over 128 unless they are trying to make their SSD their life long storage.
 
funkydmunky said:
Buy an external. Back up your system (image for free) and move not often used files to the back-up drive.
I rarely understand most users going over 128 unless they are trying to make their SSD their life long storage.
128Gb is hardly enough for programs, coding and OS on the laptop as is. And some of my go to documents on the go. I do have an external storage drive. one that's a bit problematic at the moment with it's enclosure but yeah I definitely have an Elemenrs 4TB for non critical media
 
I use my laptop for similar things and I can get by, just barely, with 256GB. If you've been managing 128GB all this time, I suspect that 500 GB would be enough. As for which one, doesn't matter, buy on price.
 
The SK Hynix is vastly superior for laptops because of it's power usage, and it has very well-rounded performance as well. If I recall correctly with reviews, it was hanging with or trading blows with the Samsung's lineup and most of the other higher end drives with random I/O.
 
skiddy said:
The SK Hynix is vastly superior for laptops because of it's power usage, and it has very well-rounded performance as well. If I recall correctly with reviews, it was hanging with or trading blows with the Samsung's lineup and most of the other higher end drives with random I/O.
Ok I guess I would want to lean toward the Hynix but it's only 9 bucks cheaper than the Gen 4. Going to the 750 would justify the cheaper route than Gen 4. 22 bucks cheaper
 
