Buy now, by cheaper, buy later

So I have an old 2017 Acer Predator x34 21:9. Still works but its old and IPS. I'd like to replace it with an ultrawide OLED. The problem is this year isn't that great for UW OLEDS as all the new screens are still 3440x1440. Late 2025 however we will start to see new panels in 4K in sizes 38" and up. 3440x1440 seems wasteful on a big screen but Q4 2025 is a rather long wait.

Screen is mainly gaming with light productivity. Super UW are out...too wide. Dont like them. Same with 32" I miss the extra space. I just cant go backwards.



This leaves in a quandary. I see 3 options



1. Get a 38" or 45" screen now and forget the higher resolution, brightness, PPI, etc. Cost 1200-1500 Euros.

2. By a inexpensive 34" OLED like the AW3423DWF which I can find for 750 EUROS and wait until the new panels arrive. Yes I'd lose money a loss, but at least I'd get some use. 18 months is a long wait. Could use as second Monitor later.

3. Do absolute nothing and wait until the next gen stuff comes out. IE wait the 18 months.



What is the best option. What would you do?