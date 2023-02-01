Buy a new 8-pin PCIe cable or convert my two existing 6 Pin to a single 8 Pin?

The Dell PSUs don't have any connections actually, look closer, it just has edge connectors on it.



Ah the joys of proprietary PSUs meant for cooperate workstations....



My PSU is 685 watts, which I would hope is enough for an RTX 2060 Super. There are only four PSU options for this system, 425 watt, 685 watt, 825 watt, and 1300 watt. They all have the same number of ports however as the PSU plugs into a daughterboard that has the ports on it, the PSU itself just has an edge connector.











So I would have the exact same number of power ports regardless of which PSU I use, as they would all just plug into that edge connector.



And I am only aware of one other variation of that edge connector that has two CPU 8-pin connectors, but none that have and additional PCIe connections or any other additional/standard plugs.