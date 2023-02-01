Buy a new 8-pin PCIe cable or convert my two existing 6 Pin to a single 8 Pin?

Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
606
I am wondering if I should get a new PCIe cable for my PSU that has 8 pins, or just convert the two existing 6 pin PCIe plugs it has to a single 8 pin.

I have a Dell Precision T3610, it has a proprietary PSU with a single 8 Pin PCIe power port, it came stock with a cable that splits that into two 6-pin PCIe plugs. It also came stock with a Quadro K4000, which uses a single 6-pin PCIe port.

I want to replace that card with an RTX 2060, the majority of which have a single 8 Pin PCIe power port. I was wondering what would be the better way to try to go about this.

I could get a 3rd party cable designed for this PC that gives me a 8 pin Plug. My worries with that is that on top of being 3rd party (And the only one I could find is from a brand that I have seen comments their other adapters are of low quality) just about all of them try to split it into TWO 8-Pin Plugs, which I worry can be a fire hazard. Of course, that specific issue should not be a problem since I am only going to be using one of the plugs and leave the other unplugged, but the fact that the manufacturer makes a cable that tries to draw that much power out of a single 8 pin plug worries me about it's reliability and safety.

The one I found that does that is this: https://www.amazon.com/COMeap-Power-Adapter-Cable-13-inch/dp/B07HCYDK5K/

I also figured I could instead of replacing the stock OEM plug that already came connected to the proprietary PSU, I could just use a cable that converts it's two 6-pin into a single 8 pin. Since those are standard I don't have to worry about the cable properly supporting whatever proprietary pinout my PSU uses. Thing is, I have no idea if this would be safer or even less safe than just using the other cable to go straight from 8 pin to 8 pin as I am not familiar with the power specs of these 6 and 8 pin cables, or how it's wired. Also worryingly most of the cables I found like this tried to convert a single 6 pin to 8, but I did find a cable that does take two 6 pins and converts them into a single 8. No idea again about the reliability, build quality, or safety of such a cable though.

The one I found that does that is this: https://www.amazon.com/Female-TeamProfitcom-Adapter-Braided-Sleeved/dp/B07V4GGS43/

Any opinions on which route I should go? I am leaning more towards converting the two 6 pins to a single 8 pin, assuming the cable actually does convert both of them and isn't just taking power from a single plug while ignoring the other, but that would also be much messier and have a lot more extra cable all over my case.... not to mention I am essentially converting an 8 pin to dual 6 pion only to convert it back to a single 8 pin. But the other option I have to worry if the 3rd party is properly supporting my pinout and they seem to think it's ok to split a single 8 pin into dual 8 pins, which apparently is a fire hazard if using a power hungry card.
 
L

LigTasm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2011
Messages
5,612
Just get a 2x6 to 1x8 adapter like that second one, no problem. Not like the 2060 is a power hungry card to begin with.
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2012
Messages
1,138
You might also look for something like this
image_2020-11-16_230315.png

Should have all the connections you need. Splitting power cables can lead to insufficient power or worse in some instances.
 
Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
606
The Dell PSUs don't have any connections actually, look closer, it just has edge connectors on it.

Ah the joys of proprietary PSUs meant for cooperate workstations....

My PSU is 685 watts, which I would hope is enough for an RTX 2060 Super. There are only four PSU options for this system, 425 watt, 685 watt, 825 watt, and 1300 watt. They all have the same number of ports however as the PSU plugs into a daughterboard that has the ports on it, the PSU itself just has an edge connector.





So I would have the exact same number of power ports regardless of which PSU I use, as they would all just plug into that edge connector.

And I am only aware of one other variation of that edge connector that has two CPU 8-pin connectors, but none that have and additional PCIe connections or any other additional/standard plugs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top