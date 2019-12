Almost ironic how the 2080 ti owners are trying to tell you how to spend your $1,200 and whether or not it is a timely purchase.



At this point in the life cycle, I would buy a mid-range stop gap card like a 5700 or a 2060 Super both will give you pretty decent frame rates now. Then save your money for what is surely coming next spring. I would like to think that if RT is your thing the new gen would be better at it than the mess it is now. Instead of taking a several hundred dollar hit selling a used high-end card, maybe you only take $100 hit selling a used mid-range card if you upgrade later.

