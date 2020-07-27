Businesswire: New Leaders for Key Intel Technology Organizations will Report Directly to CEO Bob Swan; Murthy Renduchintala to Depart

Oh man Intel is falling apart. Seems like everyone that can is jumping ship. I can see Murthy being let go for job performance... but I really wonder how much he could do with the way Intel has had things setup. It makes sense to split things up into smaller groups... but all reporting to Swan ? lol I hope for Intels future that is super temporary. Wth does Bob Swan know about chip anything. He is GEs previous bean counter as they slide... and Ebays CFO that oversaw paypals spin off. What exactly is this guy good at other then slashing budgets and making profit by devaluing a companies future.



Well more convinced today then ever that Intel is in serious trouble... and probably x86 has less time left then most would expect. Big advantage ARM is going to have in the war for future computing is their licence model insulates them from massive corporate fuck ups. If one licence holder shits then bed someone else will fill the void. If Intel ships questionable products for the next 5 or 6 years... that leaves AMD holding the x86 torch. A company that has already flirted with pin compatible x86 / ARM designs.