Businesswire: New Leaders for Key Intel Technology Organizations will Report Directly to CEO Bob Swan; Murthy Renduchintala to Depart

Snowdog

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2006
Messages
10,692
Reorg at Intel, with another high level departure. This time it's Murthy Renduchintala - Chief Engineering Officer, who was rumored leading candidate to be CEO, before Bob Swan took over. The kind of bury the lead on this one.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Intel CEO Bob Swan announced changes to the company’s technology organization and executive team to accelerate product leadership and improve focus and accountability in process technology execution. Effective immediately, the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) will be separated into the following teams, whose leaders will report directly to the CEO:

  • Technology Development, led by Dr. Ann Kelleher. An accomplished Intel leader, Kelleher has been head of Intel manufacturing, where she ensured continuous operations through the COVID-19 pandemic while increasing supply capacity to meet customer needs and accelerating the ramp of Intel’s 10nm process. She will now lead Intel technology development focusing on 7nm and 5nm processes. Dr. Mike Mayberry, who has been leading Technology Development, will consult and assist in the transition until his planned retirement at the end of the year. Mayberry has a 36-year track record of innovation at Intel, during which he has made key contributions in technology development and as the leader of Intel Labs.
  • Manufacturing and Operations, led by Keyvan Esfarjani. Esfarjani most recently led manufacturing for Intel’s Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), in which role he set the vision and strategy for Intel’s memory manufacturing and led a rapid expansion of capacity. He will now lead global manufacturing operations and continue Kelleher’s work driving product ramp and the build-out of new fab capacity.
  • Design Engineering, led in the interim by Josh Walden while Intel conducts an accelerated global search to identify a permanent world-class leader. Walden is a proven leader in technology manufacturing and platform engineering. Most recently, he has been leading the Intel Product Assurance and Security Group (IPAS), which will continue to report to him.
  • Architecture, Software and Graphics will continue to be led by Raja Koduri. Koduri has responsibility for driving the development of Intel’s architecture and software strategy, and dedicated graphics product portfolio. Under his leadership, we will continue to invest in our software capability as a strategic asset and further build-out software engineering with cloud, platform, solutions and services expertise.
  • Supply Chain will continue to be led by Dr. Randhir Thakur. Thakur will report directly to the CEO as chief supply chain officer, recognizing the ever-growing importance of this role and our relationships with key players in the ecosystem. Thakur and his team are charged with ensuring supply chain is a competitive advantage for Intel.
Oh and BTW, minor point at the end: "As a result of these changes, Murthy Renduchintala will leave Intel on Aug. 3, 2020."

Seems rather offhand for losing your Chief Engineering Officer (and head of multiple tech groups). Fired, or he's let them know he's going to a competitor and they are quietly shuffling this out?
 
ChadD

Oh man Intel is falling apart. Seems like everyone that can is jumping ship. I can see Murthy being let go for job performance... but I really wonder how much he could do with the way Intel has had things setup. It makes sense to split things up into smaller groups... but all reporting to Swan ? lol I hope for Intels future that is super temporary. Wth does Bob Swan know about chip anything. He is GEs previous bean counter as they slide... and Ebays CFO that oversaw paypals spin off. What exactly is this guy good at other then slashing budgets and making profit by devaluing a companies future.

Well more convinced today then ever that Intel is in serious trouble... and probably x86 has less time left then most would expect. Big advantage ARM is going to have in the war for future computing is their licence model insulates them from massive corporate fuck ups. If one licence holder shits then bed someone else will fill the void. If Intel ships questionable products for the next 5 or 6 years... that leaves AMD holding the x86 torch. A company that has already flirted with pin compatible x86 / ARM designs.
 
Chimpee

In some ways I am not surprised by this change given the recent announcement of further delays in their 7nm process, but at some point things needs to settle down in order to make people feel their jobs is not the on the line.
 
Hah...

Like 2 days ago AdoredTV did a piece talking about how Murthy is basically ruining the company and getting rid of any talent that will compete with him for the next CEO opening. Jim has got the inside info or something.

But yeah, Intel has been bloated and not willing/able to listen to constructive feedback for a long time. Hopefully this will help.
 
Chimpee said:
In some ways I am not surprised by this change given the recent announcement of further delays in their 7nm process, but at some point things needs to settle down in order to make people feel their jobs is not the on the line.
Well I think Intels main problem may be that most people there haven't felt like their jobs where ever on the line.

Same can't be true of say AMD where for years one bad product cycle could end with your employer being gone forever.

From everything we have heard it sounds like Intel has a entrenched too big to fail, too good to be beat mentality. That doesn't normally end well.
 
