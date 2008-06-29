Burning plastic smell from new UPS

I called cyber power today and a guy said it can take 1-2 for the smell to go away and in rare cases the smell never totally goes away. I asked what causes the smell and its "coating on the transformer". My whole room smelled like it yesterday so I moved my bird into another room for the night and today it seems like the smell is much better. I moved the bird back in tonight so if hes alive tomorrow I know its ok. The cyberpower rep did say the smell is non-toxic and "shouldn't hurt the bird"