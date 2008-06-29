Burning plastic smell from new UPS

I just got my cyberpower UPS: http://www.cyberpowersystems.com/products/ups-systems/browse-by-category/intelligent-lcd-ups/CP1000AVRLCD.html
While I was taking it out of the box I noticed it already had a funk to it. Like burning plastic or something. Its really funks the room up, like everywhere I have carried it in the house you can tell. Its charging up in the garage and I'm hoping the smell goes away soon because I plan to use it in my bedroom where I have a bird and they are sensitive to smells. Plus it was giving me a headache just being around it. I had the same smell when I first got my playstation 3 but that only lasted like a day so I hope its the same deal with this.
any thoughts?
