Burning plastic smell from new UPS

G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,516
I just got my cyberpower UPS: http://www.cyberpowersystems.com/products/ups-systems/browse-by-category/intelligent-lcd-ups/CP1000AVRLCD.html

While I was taking it out of the box I noticed it already had a funk to it. Like burning plastic or something. Its really funks the room up, like everywhere I have carried it in the house you can tell. Its charging up in the garage and I'm hoping the smell goes away soon because I plan to use it in my bedroom where I have a bird and they are sensitive to smells. Plus it was giving me a headache just being around it. I had the same smell when I first got my playstation 3 but that only lasted like a day so I hope its the same deal with this.

any thoughts?
 
B

BillParrish

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 25, 2006
Messages
7,520
Ahhh the "new electronics " smell.

its either cheap new plastic outgassing and/or the oil film on some of the power electonics burning off.

It should go away in a couple of days, if not then I would start worrying. You could charge it up good and then yank the plug out of the wall and let it go into UPS mode for a bit to really heat it up and it might help burn off the gunk faster. Not a bad test to make sure the thing is really working anyway.
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,869
Take it back.
Its likely got too much plasticiser left from a bad plastic mix/molding process or something is heating the plastic up which you can smell.
Either way its not good for you.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,516
I'm gonna give it a couple days and call cyberpower tomorrow. Its the same smell my PS3 had when I got it so I'm not extremely worried about it depending how long it lasts.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,516
I called cyber power today and a guy said it can take 1-2 for the smell to go away and in rare cases the smell never totally goes away. I asked what causes the smell and its "coating on the transformer". My whole room smelled like it yesterday so I moved my bird into another room for the night and today it seems like the smell is much better. I moved the bird back in tonight so if hes alive tomorrow I know its ok. The cyberpower rep did say the smell is non-toxic and "shouldn't hurt the bird"
 
Z

Zapionics

n00b
Joined
Jul 15, 2021
Messages
5
Gabe3 said:
I called cyber power today and a guy said it can take 1-2 for the smell to go away and in rare cases the smell never totally goes away. I asked what causes the smell and its "coating on the transformer". My whole room smelled like it yesterday so I moved my bird into another room for the night and today it seems like the smell is much better. I moved the bird back in tonight so if hes alive tomorrow I know its ok. The cyberpower rep did say the smell is non-toxic and "shouldn't hurt the bird"
Click to expand...
Gabe3 What was the outcome of this? Did the smell go away?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top