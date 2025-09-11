Burger King hacked - ethical hackers crack fast food security, and find it's as fragile as a French fry

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,421
“Two ethical hackers, known as BobDaHacker and BobTheShoplifter, recently revealed how easily they gained access to critical systems.
Their findings, now archived after the original blog was pulled, paint a troubling picture of fast food cybersecurity.”
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/secur...urity-and-find-its-as-fragile-as-a-french-fry
Their findings, now archived after the original blog was pulled, paint a troubling picture of fast food cybersecurity.”
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/secur...urity-and-find-its-as-fragile-as-a-french-fry