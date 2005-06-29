Bungie's Marathon Trilogy

For those of you who don't know, Marathon, Marathon 2: Durandal and Marathon Infinity were a FPS trilogy made by Bungie (makers of Halo) way before they were bought out by M$. They were all for Mac, but a PC version of Marathon 2 was released. Well when M$ bought Bungie they started the open source project called Aleph One which runs with better textures and uses OpenGL. The engine (which runs on XP, OSX or Linux) is free to download, but you need the game data files to play. These game data files were just recently released to be distributed freely. This means that all of you who were unfortunate enough to not play this groundbreaking FPS can enjoy it for free now (on Mac or Win).
I assume that most people won't bother actually playing these games if they're not really easy to download and install, so I tried to simplify it as much as possible. Note that Marathon 1's game files are a little set up differently than the other two games and require extra libraries, but they all follow the same installation principle: extract all of a particular game's files to a directory with Aleph One, run Aleph One, enjoy.
Aleph One
----------
http://sourceforge.net/projects/marathon (scroll down for download links)
Marathon 1 Game Files
----------------------
Win: http://archives2.bungie.org/a1sdl/m1a1_sdl.zip
OSX: http://archives2.bungie.org/mos.scenarios/m1a1.sit
SDL 1.2
Win: http://www.libsdl.org/release/SDL-1.2.8-win32.zip
OSX: http://www.libsdl.org/release/SDL-1.2.8.pkg.tar.gz
SDL Image Library
Win: http://www.libsdl.org/projects/SDL_image/release/SDL_image-1.2.4-win32.zip
OSX: http://www.libsdl.org/projects/SDL_image/release/SDL_image-1.2.4.pkg.tar.gz
Marathon 2 Game Files
----------------------
Win: http://files3.bungie.org/trilogy/marathon2.zip
OSX: http://files3.bungie.org/trilogy/marathon_2.sit
Marathon Inifinity Game Files
----------------------------
Win: http://files3.bungie.org/trilogy/infinity.zip
OSX: http://files3.bungie.org/trilogy/marathon_infinity.sit
The Marathon Trilogy has the deepest (coolest too, imho) story of any game I've ever played, which is pretty amazing considering it's a FPS. Supposedly the character you play as in Marathon is the same "cyborg" as master chief in Halo. Every teeny-tiny tidbit of information and speculation about the story of Marathon can be found here:
http://marathon.bungie.org/story/
... even someone who has played the games could easily be overwhelmed by all the information on that site.
EDIT:
Aleph One comes with some of the same files as those SDL Libraries (supposedly needed to run Marathon 1) and it seems to run fine without them. Just make sure you have Aleph One and the game data files (Images, Map, Music, Shapes, Sounds) in the same directory. Then run alephone.exe. Nothing gets "installed" in the Windows sense of the word.
