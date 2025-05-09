  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Bunch of Extremely RARE 3dfx items- Voodoo5 5500 AGP4X, Q3D 8232, 8264 so many RARE items on auctions!

Y

Yachacha

n00b
Joined
Dec 14, 2024
Messages
3
https://www.ebay.com/itm/177076636982

https://www.ebay.de/itm/256921803198?_skw=quantum3d&itmmeta=01JTV9X0NK0WKPKXHNBPQ8R062&hash=item3bd1bb99be:g:Gk8AAOSw5QJoGlTP&itmprp=enc:AQAKAAAAwFkggFvd1GGDu0w3yXCmi1eTo0zJychFgyi2+tbSsA0NVVG0/42IxOWsxwF6RrVocyKAIrE1OOsSus9QTXVmany16vOdqqfK1wlvA766upvbbwXuYe+Sz6V6pwy28bdvv8gtR4S5Gy4cSZRJ3z1zXJh/EqVaERwKJCCwUAIk0YqTZR7KtSIP+Vv+A6Rc+J7oGyJHykxnMEcaUGM+cHtZB3qJL5gE6xJmQdbyWQ90UCF48hNHDNfXOVe/kg88UKO6bQ==|tkp:Bk9SR-yL9OnWZQ&keyword=quantum3d&sacat=0&relatedSearch=true

https://www.ebay.com/itm/2569229316...6Y8GGJ&hash=item3bd1ccd1e5:g:p5QAAOSw2xNoG3sY

This has got to be one of the craziest series of 3dfx auctions EVER and no one has mentioned any of them! 4 of theRAREST 3dfx items you have seen in years at the same time.

For sale right now at auction:

Voodoo5 5500 AGP 4X Retail
Quantum3d 8232 with power board
Quantum3d 8164 Dual boards with power supplies (locked to Germany ebay)
Quantum3d DUAL 8264 with Nvidia Shader Unit and motherboard

Take a look, am I the only one who thinks this is crazy these are all coming for sale at the same time, AAlchemy cards do not pop up on ebay.
 
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top