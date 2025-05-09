Bunch of Extremely RARE 3dfx items- Voodoo5 5500 AGP4X, Q3D 8232, 8264 so many RARE items on auctions!

https://www.ebay.com/itm/177076636982
https://www.ebay.de/itm/256921803198?_skw=quantum3d&itmmeta=01JTV9X0NK0WKPKXHNBPQ8R062&hash=item3bd1bb99be:g:Gk8AAOSw5QJoGlTP&itmprp=enc:AQAKAAAAwFkggFvd1GGDu0w3yXCmi1eTo0zJychFgyi2+tbSsA0NVVG0/42IxOWsxwF6RrVocyKAIrE1OOsSus9QTXVmany16vOdqqfK1wlvA766upvbbwXuYe+Sz6V6pwy28bdvv8gtR4S5Gy4cSZRJ3z1zXJh/EqVaERwKJCCwUAIk0YqTZR7KtSIP+Vv+A6Rc+J7oGyJHykxnMEcaUGM+cHtZB3qJL5gE6xJmQdbyWQ90UCF48hNHDNfXOVe/kg88UKO6bQ==|tkp:Bk9SR-yL9OnWZQ&keyword=quantum3d&sacat=0&relatedSearch=true
https://www.ebay.com/itm/2569229316...6Y8GGJ&hash=item3bd1ccd1e5:g:p5QAAOSw2xNoG3sY
This has got to be one of the craziest series of 3dfx auctions EVER and no one has mentioned any of them! 4 of theRAREST 3dfx items you have seen in years at the same time.
For sale right now at auction:
Voodoo5 5500 AGP 4X Retail
Quantum3d 8232 with power board
Quantum3d 8164 Dual boards with power supplies (locked to Germany ebay)
Quantum3d DUAL 8264 with Nvidia Shader Unit and motherboard
Take a look, am I the only one who thinks this is crazy these are all coming for sale at the same time, AAlchemy cards do not pop up on ebay.
