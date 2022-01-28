Bunch of 240/280/360 aio deals $60-$85

edit: updated for new amazon prices
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VKHP9C5?linkCode=gs2&tag=hardforumca-20&th=1 360
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N16CAKN?linkCode=gs2&tag=hardforumca-20&th=1 280
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08BV2RHZW?ref=em_1p_4_im&ref_=pe_8564850_624975060 CM 280(mirror, argb)
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B086BYYFG5?ref=em_1p_6_ti&ref_=pe_8564850_624975060 CM 240 (rgb)

edit: as pointed out, the needed 1700 bracket: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=M022-10-000178
edit2: see post 26 for an evga code to use on their site for an extra discount
edit3: prices are still active as of 02/16/22, added CM units.
edit 4:
1645042102742.png

edit5: price still good 02/20/22

edit6: corsair refurbed 280 or 360 for $60. thnx legcramp
https://hardforum.com/threads/evga-...cm-280mm-units-for-75.2017272/post-1045284328
 
That's a good deal on a good AIO. I have a few and all have been solid performers.
 
Solid AIO, been using mine for a few years. The included fans are a little loud so consider replacing them.

Also doesn’t seem like this includes the LGA1700 brackets which are like $15 from EVGA.

Also make sure to change default seller to Newegg.
 
My 280mm AIO cools my one 5950x system better than my 360mm AIO cools my other 5950x system....... Both using extreme odyssey CPU thermal pads too. It's like the 360mm AIOs pump slower than the 280s making the 280s actually more efficient.
 
i have one of these, the fans made more noise at lower rpm than higher rpm. sounded like they are out of balance. replaced with some cheap arctic pwm fans and it is almost silent. good cooler even if you have to replace the fans, worth it.

If the fans I received are normal, no idea how they green lit this. Hope I just got bad fans.
 
Tech Jesus as Nexus gave this one a great review last year before the Arctic AOI's came out, cant beat the price tho, holy moly $67 for this 280mm, fits most cases! I like the spartan design and look, no RGB nonsense! It looks clean!
 
looks like egg is back to normal price and amazon is up to $93. can someone else confirm and then ill update the title/close.
 
kirbyrj said:
I just clicked topcat989 's link and it still showed $67.XX.
k. since im in canada all the links seem to redirect to .ca and its not showing correctly for me when i change to .com.
1643804473046.png



when these deals go dead, hopefully someone will let me know...
 
Pricing as of this posting (Mine has just shipped UPS with ETA Feb 5, total cost w/tax & ship= $70.34, I bit when price was $65 even)

1.png
 
Anyone here have EVGA Associate Code? I am about to buy the 360mm on EVGA for $85 bucks
 
thanks for the price updates and the 360 info, ive updated the title and post. damn good deals still, imo.
 
I don't know that I'd get the 1700 backet and use it for that purpose. Supposedly these old Asetek designs (round with tabs) don't get enough mounting pressure in certain cases.
 
pendragon1 said:
such as? if youre seeing reports, post em please.
https://wccftech.com/various-aio-cp...der-models-show-insufficient-thermal-contact/

I saw somewhere else as I'm not a big fan of wccftech, but that's all I can find without looking back through my browsing history.

It could be just an early batch of brackets that didn't account for the z-height difference? Not sure. I didn't pay too much attention because I don't have an older asetek design. Could just be an early problem that was addressed with the ADL "washer mod" also?
 
kirbyrj said:
https://wccftech.com/various-aio-cp...der-models-show-insufficient-thermal-contact/

I saw somewhere else as I'm not a big fan of wccftech, but that's all I can find without looking back through my browsing history.

It could be just an early batch of brackets that didn't account for the z-height difference? Not sure. I didn't pay too much attention because I don't have an older asetek design. Could just be an early problem that was addressed with the ADL "washer mod" also?
The washers should do the trick if they work for the air coolers.
 
There are many builds on pcpartpicker build with EVGA CLC cooler on Alder Lake CPU. So I don't think it is a problem with EVGA AIO.
 
kirbyrj said:
https://wccftech.com/various-aio-cp...der-models-show-insufficient-thermal-contact/

I saw somewhere else as I'm not a big fan of wccftech, but that's all I can find without looking back through my browsing history.

It could be just an early batch of brackets that didn't account for the z-height difference? Not sure. I didn't pay too much attention because I don't have an older asetek design. Could just be an early problem that was addressed with the ADL "washer mod" also?
i see what they are talking about but honestly the pics dont really look all that bad and maybe only need a slight twist with a screw driver on the thumb screws to correct. BUT no temps or sources are provided to prove their theory....

Furious_Styles said:
The washers should do the trick if they work for the air coolers.
^^ that, i guess
 
pendragon1 said:
i see what they are talking about but honestly the pics dont really look all that bad and maybe only need a slight twist with a screw driver on the thumb screws to correct. BUT no temps or sources are provided to prove their theory....


^^ that, i guess
I think it was igor's lab or something that did the testing. Showed the contact to be uneven around the center of the IHS. I think they were more worried about how it affected the bracket long term since there wasn't a big change in temps for the short term.
 
Furious_Styles said:
I think it was igor's lab or something that did the testing. Showed the contact to be uneven around the center of the IHS. I think they were more worried about how it affected the bracket long term since there wasn't a big change in temps for the short term.
i thought it was too but they are only using his pics. "our sources say"...
bad contact was on only one unit and not an EVGA.
 
