Built a nice gaming rig, but no fun games to play

So a year ago I upgraded my gaming rig with a RTX-3080 and 32GB DDR4, in a neat new Lian Li case, and new 34" ultrawide monitor, etc... I also built my kids their first gaming PC's as well, both got RTX-3070's and new AMD CPU's, but little more budget friendly Gaming PC's, but heck for a 11 and 13 year old, they've both got pretty bad ass PC's I'd say for their age.



Anyways, fast forward a year, and my system just sits idle, only using it for surfing the web, or watching YouTube.



I was a big WoW player, but Shadowlands blows to me, and I unsubbed, so not playing that.



I love shooter games, like Doom Eternal, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, Battlefield, etc... But played those and burned out already.



- Doom Eternal looked and played great on my PC, but beat it and done months ago

- Borderlands 3 was fun, but didn't grab me or hold my attention for too long

- Destiny 2, I bought the one expansions, but playing it again, I need to buy more expansions and some anniversary package and a season pass or something. Will cost me like $80 of stuff to buy to be current, after already spent like $100 on it couple years ago. Screw that.

- Battlefield 6, I was so hyped and dying for the game, then BF2042 came out, and it's just not Battlefield.



What other games should I try? Or anyone else in a similar boat?