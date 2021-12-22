Built a nice gaming rig, but no fun games to play

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
9,864
So a year ago I upgraded my gaming rig with a RTX-3080 and 32GB DDR4, in a neat new Lian Li case, and new 34" ultrawide monitor, etc... I also built my kids their first gaming PC's as well, both got RTX-3070's and new AMD CPU's, but little more budget friendly Gaming PC's, but heck for a 11 and 13 year old, they've both got pretty bad ass PC's I'd say for their age.

Anyways, fast forward a year, and my system just sits idle, only using it for surfing the web, or watching YouTube.

I was a big WoW player, but Shadowlands blows to me, and I unsubbed, so not playing that.

I love shooter games, like Doom Eternal, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, Battlefield, etc... But played those and burned out already.

- Doom Eternal looked and played great on my PC, but beat it and done months ago
- Borderlands 3 was fun, but didn't grab me or hold my attention for too long
- Destiny 2, I bought the one expansions, but playing it again, I need to buy more expansions and some anniversary package and a season pass or something. Will cost me like $80 of stuff to buy to be current, after already spent like $100 on it couple years ago. Screw that.
- Battlefield 6, I was so hyped and dying for the game, then BF2042 came out, and it's just not Battlefield.

What other games should I try? Or anyone else in a similar boat?
 
B

braamer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 28, 2004
Messages
1,595
If you like shooters, play the Halo series. I don't play them, but I have seen relatively positive things about Halo Infinite.
 
