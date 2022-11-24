Building wife a 3d pc - Blender and Zbrush

Hi guys,

I'll get straight to the point, my wife has always been a good artist and is creative. We have two kids so far and she is a full time mum. She wanted to work from home and was brainstorming ideas how to make some money on the side, freelancing in her spare time. We discovered 3D modelling could be just the thing for her to get into.

I want to build her a PC which she can use now and grow with into the future.

I already purchased a 5950x but having seen the 7950x price reductions, it is tempting me to spend the extra money and have an AM5 setup ready to accept a simple cpu upgrade in the future.

I have no idea how a better PC will impact 3D design, other than a better gpu making the render faster.

My questions were, would there be a noticeable in the day to day running of Blender/Zbrush between a 5950x and a 7950x, if so, how exactly?

Would the upgrade be worthwhile?

5950x cost me £385

x570 motherboard around £150

64gb ddr4 3200 cl16 approx £180

Total: £715



7950x £570

x670 motherboard (asus tuf) £320

ddr4 64gb 4800 cl40 £210

Total: £1,100



Which would be the more sensible option? Spend less currently or spend more and not have to worry about swapping in and out a complete system again? Would there be a big difference in how they both run?



My other question would be regarding GPUs. Would a 5950x paired with a 3080 ti (~£800 on ebay) outperform a 7950x with a 3060 12gb (~£350 new)? Similar total package cost



How do you guys feel about buying a motherboard and PC case (lian li o11 XL) which could allow for dual gpu rendering if needed at some point in the future? Or is it better to just stick to one gpu and upgrade that as and when required? I was either considering the Lian Li XL (multiple gpu potential) or the Fractal Torrent (420mm aio option and excellent single gpu cooling)

I don't mind spending the extra money if it means something which would allow more flexibility in the future.



Should I be looking at a 4080? or is there no point shelling out these figures (albeit prices came down to ~£1250 for Palit)



Many thanks for your time in responding guys