Building my own Perforce server

In an effort to save money where I can, I am moving my Perforce hosting to a server located at home.

Hardware is not an issue, but the network security is. I will be giving people access to the databases and want to be as secure as possible.

My network
I am on a 10gigabit connection that comes with it's own hardware（eo-GW100_N) and that is split into two: 10gigabit port goes to my workstation only, the 2.5gigabit port goes to an Asus RT-AC88U which serves the rest of the house. The Asus has way more options for setup than the provided hardware from the ISP.

Q: What settings should I be looking for when trying to secure the server?
Q: Any precautions about migrating my data from cloud hosting to a local machine? Any P4 shens I need to be aware of? Keeping revision history? Besides having everyone check in the data and pointing to a new server, or am I underthinking it?

Thank you in advance for all your help.
 
If you want bulletproof security, require your clients to have ipsec vpn tunnels to your server and have a router handle that duty for the 10Gb connection. You can probably do this on the server itself or through virtualization, but stand alone hardware just makes it easier.
 
