Building my own Perforce server

In an effort to save money where I can, I am moving my Perforce hosting to a server located at home.



Hardware is not an issue, but the network security is. I will be giving people access to the databases and want to be as secure as possible.



My network

I am on a 10gigabit connection that comes with it's own hardware（eo-GW100_N) and that is split into two: 10gigabit port goes to my workstation only, the 2.5gigabit port goes to an Asus RT-AC88U which serves the rest of the house. The Asus has way more options for setup than the provided hardware from the ISP.



Q: What settings should I be looking for when trying to secure the server?

Q: Any precautions about migrating my data from cloud hosting to a local machine? Any P4 shens I need to be aware of? Keeping revision history? Besides having everyone check in the data and pointing to a new server, or am I underthinking it?



Thank you in advance for all your help.