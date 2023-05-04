Building Mini PC - Need mini-itx motherboard recommendation for 5700G

Looking for a mini-itx motherboard best suited for an AMD 5700G and going inside This Case: IN WIN B1 Mesh Mini-ITX Chassis with 200Watts 80+Gold PSU with Mesh Top Cover, Black
All I have on order so far is the APU and case. Also, I hear we need really fast RAM for APU's due to the integrated graphics. I'm looking for 32GB to go along with it. Suggestions are most welcome, and thanks for taking the time to consider my questions.
