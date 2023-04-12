Building High-Performance RISC-V Cores for Everything

erek
Pretty cool about RISC-V
"Wei-han Lien is Tenstorrent's Chief RISC-V Architect, and he's been lead designer on chips like Apple's M1. Now he heads up a team building the highest-performance RISC-V cores on the market. Here's why RISC-V is important."
Source:
