Building a new PC once GTX 3080 is released. Would love some help!

ChrisUlrich
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2015
- Messages
- 22
This should be fairly strong setup for modern gaming at a quality FPS. But I really want to make sure I am not forgetting or overlooking anything.
I'm not to comfortable with my motherboard or heatsink choice. Staying air cooled so I am hoping the Noctua delivers awesome cooling like I had with my i5 2500K rig!
And motherboards are always so challenging to choose. So many different options and benefits.
Case: Silverstone FT02
PSU: Seasonic Prime TX-850 Titanium
Motherboard: MSI MEG Z490 Unify
Processor: i7 10700K - Looking to overclock to 4.8-5.0ghz
Heatsink: Noctua NH-U12A
Harddrive: Samsung 970 Evo Plus(1TB)
GPU: RTX 3080
RAM: G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series DDR4 3600 2x16
Monitor: Asus VG27AQL1A
I'm not to comfortable with my motherboard or heatsink choice. Staying air cooled so I am hoping the Noctua delivers awesome cooling like I had with my i5 2500K rig!
And motherboards are always so challenging to choose. So many different options and benefits.
Case: Silverstone FT02
PSU: Seasonic Prime TX-850 Titanium
Motherboard: MSI MEG Z490 Unify
Processor: i7 10700K - Looking to overclock to 4.8-5.0ghz
Heatsink: Noctua NH-U12A
Harddrive: Samsung 970 Evo Plus(1TB)
GPU: RTX 3080
RAM: G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series DDR4 3600 2x16
Monitor: Asus VG27AQL1A
Last edited: