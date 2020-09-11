Building a new PC once GTX 3080 is released. Would love some help!

This should be fairly strong setup for modern gaming at a quality FPS. But I really want to make sure I am not forgetting or overlooking anything.



I'm not to comfortable with my motherboard or heatsink choice. Staying air cooled so I am hoping the Noctua delivers awesome cooling like I had with my i5 2500K rig!

And motherboards are always so challenging to choose. So many different options and benefits.



Case: Silverstone FT02

PSU: Seasonic Prime TX-850 Titanium

Motherboard: MSI MEG Z490 Unify

Processor: i7 10700K - Looking to overclock to 4.8-5.0ghz

Heatsink: Noctua NH-U12A

Harddrive: Samsung 970 Evo Plus(1TB)

GPU: RTX 3080

RAM: G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series DDR4 3600 2x16

Monitor: Asus VG27AQL1A