Building A New Gaming PC But No Idea Where To Go To Meet My Needs With The Current Insane GPU Pricing - Need Your Advice and Expertise

As the title says, I will be building a new gaming pc soon. Everything else is nailed down, and I am basing it around an Intel i7 3700k.

My problem is the ludicrous prices that GPU's are selling for. I would really like to stay within a budget of an absolute maximum of, $750.00 for one, and don't think that will get me what I need?



The new pc will be used for some Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and some Red, Dead 2. However, it will mostly be focused on playing next June's, upcoming Diablo 4 at the best settings possible in 4k.



Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated. If it's absolutely necessary, I can build the pc and utilize a lesser GPU, and buy one in the April, May timeframe, if you expect things will improve/



Thanks for any assistance