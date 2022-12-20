Building A New Gaming PC But No Idea Where To Go To Meet My Needs With Current Insane GPU Pricing - Need Your Advice and Expertise

As the title says. I will soon be building a new gaming [c, and have everything else worked out, except the GPU. With the currently ridiculous pricing, I'm not sure what to choose

My budget is a maximum of $75.00 and I dont think that can get me what I need?



I will be basing the pc around the i7 3700k and using the pc for some Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, some Red Dead 2, but primarily to run June's upcoming Diablo 4 with all the bells and whistles, in 4k.



Your recommendations would be greatly appreciated. If I absolutely have to, I could use an existing GPU, just to get by, until March, or April, if you feel that will make a significant difference.



Thanks very much for any help.