Building a new gaming computer, thoughts/recs?

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K 4.1 GHz 6-Core Processor

CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo

Motherboard: ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX LGA1200 Motherboard

Memory: Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory

Storage: Mushkin Enhanced Helix-L 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive

Case: Phanteks Enthoo Pro M TG ATX Mid Tower Case

Power Supply: EVGA 650 W 80+ Gold Certified Semi-modular ATX Power Supply

GPU: Re-using my 1060 for now (intending to up to 3000 series next year when the supply chain sorts itself out)

Hiya,I am finally building myself a new gaming computer and upgrading from my venerable old i7 920. My initial plan is to (for now) continue to use my GTX 1060 and my two ASUS VG248QE 24" 1920x1080 144Hz monitors.This is what I am considering for the rest of the components. Thoughts, recommendations?