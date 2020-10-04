Building a new gaming computer, thoughts/recs? Budget: under $1,500, not counting gpu

Hiya,
I am finally building myself a new gaming computer and upgrading from my venerable old i7 920. My initial plan is to (for now) continue to use my GTX 1060 and my two ASUS VG248QE 24" 1920x1080 144Hz monitors.

This is what I am considering for the rest of the components. Thoughts, recommendations?

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K 4.1 GHz 6-Core Processor
  • CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo
  • Motherboard: ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX LGA1200 Motherboard
  • Memory: Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory
  • Storage: Mushkin Enhanced Helix-L 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
  • Case: Phanteks Enthoo Pro M TG ATX Mid Tower Case
  • Power Supply: EVGA 650 W 80+ Gold Certified Semi-modular ATX Power Supply
  • GPU: Re-using my 1060 for now (intending to up to 3000 series next year when the supply chain sorts itself out)

EDIT: Budget target is under $1500, not counting GPU.
 
I would wait til Thursday and see what AMD releases. Rumor are the new AMD CPUs will match/beat anything Intel has now.
 
I second this ^, additionally what is your budget?
If you want to go 3000 series consider getting a 750w PSU to ensure you have enough wattage (unless you're sticking with the 3060/3070 series, a 650w should be fine for that)
 
Thanks! Budgetary wise I'd like to keep it under $1,500, and am not motivated to spend money just to spend money if the sweet spot is lower. The current parts list I have listed comes in at about $950 ish according to pcpartspicker. I will nudge up the PSU and will definitely wait and see until AMD's new product line launch on Thursday, thanks again for that tip.
 
